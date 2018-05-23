UPDATE: Suspect arrested in State St. shooting

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison Police say they arrested a 28-year-old man in the shooting on State Street.

Officers arrested Derrick Paige for first degree reckless injury/great bodily harm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say Paige and the victim knew each other and were having an argument before the gunfire.

The victim has since been released from the hospital.

********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison Police say a person of interest is in custody in Wednesday night's shooting at a State Street apartment.

Law enforcement records show the 28-year old man was arrested by Town of Madison police officers Thursday, and booked into the Dane County jail.

The man has a felony conviction for hit and run and continues to serve a probation sentence, and has an open Dane County case for allegedly driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration with children under sixteen in his car. He's jailed on a probation hold.



Authorities say a 36 year old man was shot more than once, with a gun shot to the head, in the building at 556 State Street.

The apartments are above Whiskey Jack's Saloon. Bar owner Josh Hughes says just hours after the 8 p.m. shooting, the victim was back on State Street. "He was still in his (hospital) gown," Hughes says.



"And he was there in a blue outfit, a hospital outfit, and he had blood all over himself," says Dennis Denure, an apartment tenant and former candidate for Madison mayor.



Police officials confirm the victim was treated at a hospital, and released.



Denure says the man who police call a person of interest also lives in the building, and has upset neighbors in the past.



"I have walked by the apartment...and seen notes that other people have left there saying, 'Please keep the noise down,' " Denure says.



Police officials have released no information on what led to the gun violence.



Even though tenants tell 27 News the building is largely crime free, tenant Shannon Staral says the shooting rattles her.



"I was scared," Staral says. "Super close to home."



The building is posted as a gun-free zone.



Denure says the violence fails to diminish the allure of the location for him.



"It's a blessing," Denure says of having space in the rooming house-style portion of the building. "It's kind of exciting to live on State Street."



Hughes says the building's present owner renovated the apartment complex, and has tightened rental standards, with applicant background checks.

Police officials are not releasing the person of interest's name, because the investigation is ongoing and he has not yet been arrested for this crime. 27 News is also not releasing the name, with no charges lodged against the man at this time.

********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison Police say the victim in Wednesday night's shooting in an apartment above Whiskey Jack's Saloon on State St. is now out of the hospital.



Spokesperson Joel DeSpain says the shooting was targeted. Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other. However, the circumstances surrounding the shooting are now known at this time. Police are still looking for the shooter.



*****



UPDATE (WKOW) -- One person is in the hospital after a shooting in an apartment above Whiskey Jack's Saloon.

Police say they were called around 8 p.m. for reports of shots fired, and the shooter ran away from the area before officers arrived. Police say the victim was 36 years old. He was shot in the head and arm.

People who were working on State Street at the time say they heard a commotion and saw the victim being pulled out on a stretcher.

"We just heard some sirens and saw police, and we noticed a crowd gathering and some people filming," said Kate Finnegan, who was working across the street. "We saw an ambulance come and we saw them bring someone out on a stretcher, and we saw more police coming and they put up some police tape."

Officers are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting, and whether the victim and suspect knew each other.



"We do not have any safety concerns to the immediate area, of course we are looking for the suspect but we have no reason to believe that person is still in the area," said Capt. Jason Freedman.

The victim was conscious when he was taken to a hospital, but police don't know his condition right now. He had been shot multiple times.

Capt. Freedman says he expects police to be out on State Street for a few more hours processing the crime scene. They're looking at security cameras to help find the suspect.



The suspect is described as a man between 20 to 30 years old. Call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 with any information about the incident.

*****

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police now say one person was hurt after a shooting in a residence on State Street.

The Dane County Communications Center says the report first came in about shots being fired in the 500 block of State Street.. 27 News' Jennifer Kliese says police have crime scene tape set up outside Roast Public House and Whiskey Jack's Saloon.

Stick with 27 News for the latest on this developing story.