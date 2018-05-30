The Didion explosion: One year later

CAMBRIA (WKOW) -- It's been a year since the deadly explosion at Didion Milling's corn mill plant killed five people and injured 12 others.

Chris and Shannon Dunahee remember that tragic night like it was yesterday.

"All of sudden the power went out," said Chris Dunahee, who was sitting at this kitchen table at the time of the explosion. "I could see flames in the corner of my eye."

The Dunahees grabbed their son, Lee, and drove to the corn milling plant where they saw exactly what happened.

"Just pure devastation," recalls Chris. "You see films and movies of mass disasters, it was nothing compared to what my eyes saw."

The Dunahees arrived to the site of the explosion before first responders showed up. They assisted injured workers and tried to find others that may of been trapped within the now collapsed building.

"We were just trying to get everybody over into one area just so everybody can be accounted for," said Shannon.

A year since the explosion, the dark memory of that night still casts its shadow over the small village of Cambria.

"Everyday it's a reminder," said Cambria Fire Chief Cody Douchette. "Whether it be a news article, or the rebuilding process or just seeing someone that you know that was there."

Chief Douchette along with 200 first responders from the surrounding area spent hours putting out the flames of the explosion.

"What everybody did that night was absolutely amazing," said Chief Douchette, who mentions since the explosion the community fire department is up seven volunteer firefighters. "We have people in our community that saw what we did and wanted to join."

It's just one example of this tight-knit community coming together to help one another through this difficult anniversary.

Six months since 27 News last checked in with First Presbyterian Church Pastor Rev. Kristin Frederich, they've been offering counseling services at the church, every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"[The services] gives people an opportunity to be heard and to find some help," said Rev. Frederich.

The church will also host "Camp Courage" this Summer, which is aimed at helping kids learn kills to cope when their life gets turned upside down.

"It's a way to remember and it's also a way to be prepared to move on," Rev. Frederich said.

In the meantime, as the community continue to heal from the tragic event on May 31st, 2017, Didion Milling is looking for a new beginning as they continue construction on their new corn milling plant.

Since the explosion, Didion has come under fire after OSHA proposed nearly $2 million dollars in fines against the company in November 2017. Didion has since filed an appeal against the fines.

Also, in the beginning of May, the Chemical Safety Board said in its initial report that corn dust is to blame for the deadly explosion.

In response to the CSB report, Didion says they're committed to safety and maintains their new facility will feature "the latest technology and most effective and safe operational systems available today."

"To see something that was destroyed to be brought back up from ground up, it's amazing to see from a community aspect," said Chief Douchette.

So, just like the construction on the new corn milling plant, the Cambria community vows to rise above the ashes.

"Cambria is small in size but big in heart," said Chief Douchette.

The Dunahees know everyone in Cambria will have to continue moving forward from the tragic event.

"Eventually everybody is going to have to heal," said Shannon Dunahee. "Healing is going to allow us to get back to where we want to be and move forward."

The CSB is still actively investigating the blast and say it could be another six months before it issues any conclusions about what happened on May 31st, 2017.