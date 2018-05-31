Public ceremony honors windsurfer killed one year ago

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Family, friends and fellow windsurfers gathered at a vigil on Thursday to honor Yu Chen, a man who died on Lake Mendota a year ago after getting hit by a UW Lifesaving boat.

It was a tragic incident that happened on May 31, 2017, when Chen was out windsurfing on the lake.

Thursday, an emotional candlelight vigil was held to remember Chen. For the first time since his death, his mother was in Madison along with other relatives. Overcome with emotion, she could at times be seen wiping tears from her eyes as a crowd started to form.

Before the vigil, a solemn tribute was held on Lake Mendota just off the shore from the UW Memorial Union Terrace. Members of the Wisconsin Hoofers, where Chen was a windsurfing instructor, formed a circle out on Lake Mendota on their boards as the steam whistle went off on the lake.

Candles and flowers surrounded a makeshift mural for Chen under a yellow tent. His friends say it is important for the community to never forget a selfless man who impacted so many people in the Madison area.

"He was always ready to help other people. Even whenever he was busy or what (not). Other people always had more importance than himself," said friend Hao Jiang.

"I relive that day and I relive what happened to him and it hurts me to know that this is what happened to him. This is how he died," said friend Chamond Liu.

Friends and family members are still asking for closure. They're wanting to know exactly what happened out on Lake Mendota a year ago.

The Dane County District Attorney's Office has not made any decision on whether there will be any charges regarding Chen's death.

However, a family representative told 27 News, the family has been in contact with the DA's office. The family was told the decision would be "coming soon" and the report from the Dane County Sheriff's Office would also be made public.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Family and friends of Yu Chen invite the public to join in a candlelight vigil Thursday night to remember the late windsurfer. Chen was killed one year ago on May 31, 2017. A UW lifesaving boat hit him while he was windsurfing on Lake Mendota.

The vigil starts at 8:00 p.m. on the lakefront of the Memorial Union. Prior to the vigil, windsurfers will hold a moment of silence for Chen around 7:30 p.m.

The case remains under criminal investigation in Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne's office. No one has been charged in Chen's death. Chen's friends told 27 News in a previous interview, they are frustrated with the lack of information released from authorities.

Since Chen's death, the University of Wisconsin put campus police in charge of the school's lifesaving station rescue boat operations.