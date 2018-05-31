Officials: Suspected meth dealer injures 3 officers in attempt to get away

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- A man accused of selling drugs and other crimes injured three deputies attempting to arrest him Wednesday, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.

Deputies investigating an on-going methamphetamine operation in Wisconsin Dells attempted to take 34-year-old Loyal D. Stowers into custody, when he ran from officers. When deputies caught up with him, Stowers fought them by hand, leaving three officers with injuries requiring medical treatment.

Officers say Stowers had more than $3,500 worth of drugs, three cell phones and $9,000 cash on him at the time of the arrest.

Stowers also had at least 12 outstanding warrants in Adams, Columbia, Juneau and Sauk counties for various felony offenses, traffic violations and child support claims.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for medical clearance, then booked into the Columbia County Jail on the following charges: