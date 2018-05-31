UPDATE: Nicholson, Vukmir meet in U.S. Senate forum

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The two Republican candidates for U.S. Senate squared off Thursday night in Madison.

Kevin Nicholson and state Sen. Leah Vukmir met at a forum hosted by the Republican Women of Dane County. Each candidate made the case as to why they think they can beat the Democratic incumbent, Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

"We can't afford to take a chance on the unknown, " Vukmir said. "You must elect a conservative who will follow through for you."

"You know that every day I will bring the same determination, same attitude, same relentlessness you've seen in this campaign, " Nicholson told the crowd.

Nicholson and Vukmir face off in the primary on August 14.

********

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Republican Women of Dane County (RWDC) is hosting a debate between U.S. Senate candidates Leah Vukmir and Kevin Nicholson at the Sheraton Hotel Thursday night. This is their second debate after the last one ended on a sour note.

The tone quickly changed during closing statements when a comment by Vukmir was misinterpreted by Nicholson regarding his track record in the military. Since then, both candidates have taken jabs at each other even after signing a “unity pledge” to respect each other on the campaign trail.

Both candidates agree on almost every issue like tariffs, building a wall along the Mexico border and reforming the healthcare system.

Former Tommy Thompson aide Bill McCoshen and Sen. Ron Johnson have respectively called for Nicholson to either step out of the race or at least not attack one another. Vukmir echoed a similar message this week.

"In 2010, the primary opponent withdrew and supported Sen. Ron Johnson after he won the endorsement,” said Vukmir. “I would love it if Kevin would do the same, but Kevin appears to be running against me and I'm running against Tammy Baldwin."

Nicholson does not intend to leave the race.

One thing we can expect to hear in Thursday night's debate is Vukmir telling voters not to trust Nicholson's track record, as he was a former Democrat in college. On the other side, Nicholson will tell supporters not to put another career political in Washington.