Chen's family poised to file lawsuit as windsurfer's death remembered

MADISON (WKOW) - One year after UW Hoofer windsurfing instructor Yu Chen was killed on Lake Mendota in a collision with a UW rescue power boat, the Chen family attorney says steps have been taken to prepare to file a lawsuit over Chen's death, as a criminal investigation lingers.



Attorney Jay Urban tells 27 News a Notice of Claim has been filed with Wisconsin's attorney general. A notice of claim is a required, formal notification to a government entity that a lawsuit is planned against it and its agents.



Authorities say Chen, 43, was windsurfing May 31, 2017, when the rescue boat on a return from an emergency call slammed into Chen, killing him.

Chen's death has been under criminal investigation since then. A representative of Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne says the case remains under review.

Chen's death prompted UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank to ask UW Police to review the incident and a campus department's management of the lake rescue operation. As a result of the review, UW Police has taken over management of the operation, but has declined to release the report connected to its review.



Urban believes Ozanne's investigation will produce no criminal charges. But he maintains there needs to be transparency over the incident and those involved.



Urban says the Chen family's ability to seek redress in the courts is hampered by the lack of disclosure of witness statements, video, and other evidence pertinent to what happened.

"Release the information," Urban says of the investigation's findings, noting Chen's 79-year old mother and others grieving his death are entitled to closure. "And there needs to be an acceptance of responsibility."

Authorities say the UW power boat was staffed by a three person crew at the time of the collision.

Urban says the Notice of Claim identifies an amount of $250,000 in damages in connection with the planned lawsuit over Chen's death, the maximum amount of recovery allowed under Wisconsin law for a civil case of this sort. Representatives of the attorney general have yet to provide the notice to 27 News. Urban says there are also other avenues of recovery of damages for the family.



The one year since Chen's death was marked by a ceremony at his tombstone in a Madison cemetery. Family, friends and supporters also planned a Thursday evening memorial on the shores of Lake Mendota to honor Chen.







