Suspects in multi-state fraud ring indicted for Madison-area crimes

MADISON (WKOW) -- A grand jury indicted two people accused of stealing identities and using fraudulent checks to purchase items in Wisconsin Walmart stores.

Shelly Scott, 43, and Jason Edge, 44, both from Missouri, are charged with a scheme to commit wire fraud which involved identity theft. Authorities believe they're tied to a larger check fraud group that has defrauded Walmart stores in multiple states up to $1 million dollars.

The indictment says Scott and Edge took identification documents from actual people without their consent, and that they obtained personal checks for accounts belonging to other people and altered the checks to add the names of the stolen identities.

Allegedly, the two used the stolen identities and checks to purchase items from Walmart stores, then returned the items for cash and gift cards.

According to the indictment, when a Walmart employee tried to verify their checks, the suspects would call a co-conspirator and tell the store worker the person on the phone was a company official, who would tell the Walmart employee to override the machine and accept the check.

The indictment describes several crimes committed in the greater Madison area in February:

On February 24, an unidentified co-conspirator made purchases totaling $6,633 at Walmart stores in Madison and Wisconsin Dells using a stolen identity and stolen personal checks.

On February 25, Scott made a purchase totaling $4,945 at the Walmart in Sun Prairie using a stolen identity and an altered personal check.

On February 25, Scott and Edge attempted to make a purchase totaling $5,693 at the Walmart in Monona using a stolen identity and fraudulent personal check.

Scott and Edge, with help from a co-conspirator, also committed similar crimes in Illinois, according to the indictment.

Monona Police arrested Scott and Edge in February. When officers were called to confront the suspects, a false 911 call was made in an attempt to lure the investigating officers away from their stop. Authorities believe an additional member, or members, of the group were in the immediate area acting as lookouts and made the false call.

The two are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, attempting to commit wire fraud, using the identification of another person to attempt to commit wire fraud, and possessing the means of identification of another person. Scott is also charged with two counts of wire fraud.

The FBI helped Monona Police with the investigation. If convicted, Scott and Edge could face decades in federal prison.