Packers' Aaron Rodgers awarded honorary doctorate

Madison police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman.More >>
Madison police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman.More >>
Fitchburg Police confirmed to 27 News authorities were chasing a stolen vehicle Friday morning.More >>
Fitchburg Police confirmed to 27 News authorities were chasing a stolen vehicle Friday morning.More >>
A community is on edge after a rash of home break ins. It happened overnight Wednesday in the town of Mount Horeb.More >>
A community is on edge after a rash of home break ins. It happened overnight Wednesday in the town of Mount Horeb.More >>
The Wisconsin State Patrol says a semi caught fire after it rear-ended another semi, jackknifed and ran into a concrete barrier.More >>
The Wisconsin State Patrol says a semi caught fire after it rear-ended another semi, jackknifed and ran into a concrete barrier.More >>
The Grant County Sheriff's Office said that the body of a missing Fennimore woman was found Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The Grant County Sheriff's Office said that the body of a missing Fennimore woman was found Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A year after the explosion at Didion Milling's corn mill plant, the village of Cambria is continuing its journey on the road to recovery.More >>
A year after the explosion at Didion Milling's corn mill plant, the village of Cambria is continuing its journey on the road to recovery.More >>
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been called many things in his football career. He can now be called "doctor."More >>
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been called many things in his football career. He can now be called "doctor."More >>
A man accused of selling drugs and other crimes injured three deputies attempting to arrest him Wednesday, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.More >>
A man accused of selling drugs and other crimes injured three deputies attempting to arrest him Wednesday, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.More >>
A community is on edge after a rash of home break ins. It happened overnight Wednesday in the town of Mount Horeb.More >>
A community is on edge after a rash of home break ins. It happened overnight Wednesday in the town of Mount Horeb.More >>
A grand jury indicted two men accused of stealing identities and using fraudulent checks to purchase items in Wisconsin Walmart stores.More >>
A grand jury indicted two men accused of stealing identities and using fraudulent checks to purchase items in Wisconsin Walmart stores.More >>
Madison Police say they arrested a 28-year-old man in the shooting on State Street.More >>
Madison Police say they arrested a 28-year-old man in the shooting on State Street.More >>
Madison College says recent mental health training staff has participated in has help two students get through real-life situations.More >>
Madison College says recent mental health training staff has participated in has help two students get through real-life situations.More >>
Millions of dollars in new funding is on the way to fight the opioid epidemic.More >>
Millions of dollars in new funding is on the way to fight the opioid epidemic.More >>
With Justice Shirley Abrahamson’s announcement she won’t be seeking re-election, one political expert thinks it might not be easy to replace her with another liberal leaning Justice.More >>
With Justice Shirley Abrahamson’s announcement she won’t be seeking re-election, one political expert thinks it might not be easy to replace her with another liberal leaning Justice.More >>
Virginia State Police say a couple from Beaver Dam died in a car crash northeast of Richmond in late February.More >>
Virginia State Police say a couple from Beaver Dam died in a car crash northeast of Richmond in late February.More >>