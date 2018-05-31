Packers' Aaron Rodgers awarded honorary doctorate

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been called many things in his football career. He can now be called "doctor."

The Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) awarded the Super Bowl champ an honorary doctorate of humanities, the school announced Thursday.

The school says his commitment to end childhood cancer and blood disorders earned him the honor.

“It is with great pride that we welcome Aaron to the MCW community. Honorary degree recipients exemplify the MCW commitment to the highest standards of education, scholarship, innovation or community engagement,”said the school's president, Dr. John R. Raymond, Sr., in a press release. “When conferring an honorary degree, we honor those individuals in our community who have embraced our ideals and have dedicated a substantial portion of their lives to bettering the world around them.”

Rodgers has worked with MCW and others to raise money for the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer fund. The quarterback has helped raise $2.8 million dollars for research, according to a release.

The Packers have worked with MCW in the past. The team recently donated $350,000 to fund scholarships for students at the new MCW Green Bay campus.

MCW opened its Green Bay campus in 2015. Its first set of graduates will accept their diplomas Friday at Lambeau Field.

Rodgers thanked the school in an Instagram post Thursday night.