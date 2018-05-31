Local softball teams punch tickets to state - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Local softball teams punch tickets to state

MADISON (WKOW) -

Several local softball teams punched their tickets to the WIAA State Tournament next week at Goodman Diamond in Madison. Here's some scores of local interest:

Portage - 2

Delavan-Darien - 1

Sun Prairie - 10

Holmen - 0

Westfield - 6

Kettle Moraine Lutheran - 5

Poynette - 3

Dodgeville - 1

Horicon - 13

Mineral Point - 0

Oakfield - 10

Highland - 1

Blair-Taylor - 4

Seneca - 1

