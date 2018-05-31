High school baseball scores from May 31 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

High school baseball scores from May 31

MADISON (WKOW) -

Here's some local scores from the WIAA baseball playoffs on May 31st:

Middleton - 7

Portage - 6

DeForest - 2

Reedsburg - 0

Holmen - 4

Sauk Prairie - 0

Waunakee - 3

Tomah - 0

Madison West - 11

Madison Memorial - 0

Verona - 3

Beloit Memorial - 2

Janesville Parker - 6

Elkhorn - 3

Sun Prairie - 12

Fond du Lac - 0

