WIAA girls soccer scores from May 31

MADISON (WKOW) -

Here's some local scores from the WIAA girls soccer playoffs on May 31st:

Middleton - 12

Janesville Parker - 0

Sun Prairie - 4

Badger - 0

Kettle Moraine - 6

Madison La Follette - 0

Waunakee - 8

Wilmot Union - 0

Elkhorn - 3

Reedsburg - 0

Sauk Prairie - 7

Baraboo - 0

Milton - 10

Beaver Dam - 0

DeForest - 2

Fort Atkinson - 0

Monona Grove - 4

Stoughton - 1

Oregon - 9

Portage - 0

Edgewood - 10

La Crosse Logan - 0

Monroe - 2

Platteville - 1

McFarland - 10

Dodgeville - 0

Lodi - 8

Jefferson - 0

Mount Horeb - 10

Melrose-Mindoro - 0

Sugar River - 11

Adams-Friendship - 0

Whitewater - 6

Wisconsin Lutheran - 1

Hustisford - 10

Richland Center - 0

Lake Country Lutheran - 5

Lake Mills - 1

Watertown Luther Prep - 8

Prairie du Chien - 1

Wisconsin Heights - 10

River Valley - 0

Central Wisconsin Christian - 4

Lakeside Lutheran - 3

Cambridge - 3 (3)

Campbellsport - 3 (2)

Janesville Craig - 4

Madison East - 0

Madison West - 1

Beloit Memorial - 0

Oconomowoc - 1

Madison Memorial - 0

Evansville - 3

Edgerton - 0

Palmyra-Eagle - 4

Columbus - 3

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

