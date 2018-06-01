Two teams from Darlington school compete in National KidWind Challenge

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two teams of students from Darlington Elementary-Middle School competed in the National KidWind Challenge in Chicago May 8-10.

This is a wind turbine design challenge and features dozens of middle and high school students from across the country. Wisconsin had two teams compete, and they were both from Darlington Elementary-Middle School.

"The Birds" team won 3rd place at the event. Those students include Aubrey McCarthy, Kevin Mendez, Phillip McGowan and Sophie Wiegel. Their coach is Sharon Reese.

"The Fighting Winds" took 5th place. That team is comprised of Josie Meister, Liam Lansing, Ethan Aird, Erica Meylor and Braelyn Grossen. Their coach is Mark Acherman.

