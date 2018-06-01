TRAFFIC ALERT: Ride the Drive returns to John Nolen Drive Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Ride the Drive is back for the tenth time on John Nolen Drive Sunday. You can walk, bike or blade to three parks with food, activities and fun along the way.

The four-mile stretch of entertainment will showcase Law Park, Brittingham Park and Olin Park near Madison's Lake Monona.

John Nolen Drive from E. Lakeside Street to E. Wilson and Williamson Streets along with N. Shore Drive from John Nolen to Proudfit Street will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

Ride the Drive is from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 3. Admission is free.

Friday on Wake Up Wisconsin, we talk to reps with MSCR's Fit2Go Van, one of the featured activities at Ride the Drive. The van is a mobile, family friendly health and fitness program.