Coonhound-mix up for adoption in southern Wisconsin

(WKOW) -- A 3-year-old coonhound-mix in southern Wisconsin is looking for a home.

The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin with "Lil Red."

The foster coordinator said she is "gentle and sweet," but could use some confidence building.

If you are interested in learning more about the animals available or about volunteer opportunities at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, you can stop by an event this weekend. The Petco Adoption Event will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Janesville Petco.

Click HERE for more information.