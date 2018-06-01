Coonhound-mix up for adoption in southern Wisconsin - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Coonhound-mix up for adoption in southern Wisconsin

Posted: Updated:

(WKOW) -- A 3-year-old coonhound-mix in southern Wisconsin is looking for a home.

The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin with "Lil Red." 

The foster coordinator said she is "gentle and sweet," but could use some confidence building.

If you are interested in learning more about the animals available or about volunteer opportunities at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, you can stop by an event this weekend. The Petco Adoption Event will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Janesville Petco.

Click HERE for more information.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.