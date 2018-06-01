Young boy's random act of kindness goes viral

GEORGIA (WKOW) -- A young boy's random act of kindness has gone viral.

Maurice Adams Jr. was with his mom in their car when he noticed an elderly woman struggling with a walker up some stairs. Maurice jumped out of the car and helped the woman make the climb. A man in a car behind Maurice's mom captured the moment on his cell phone and shared it.

You can see the woman give Maurice a hug after making it up the steps. The video has been shared on Facebook tens of thousands of times.

The man who shot the video tracked down Maurice later and rewarded him with $100.