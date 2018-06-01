Man, woman found dead in Madison home - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man, woman found dead in Madison home

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman.

The two were found dead inside a home on Harding Street just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday night. Police say both are in their 50s.

There are no signs of foul play at this time, but the Dane County Medical Examiner is looking into their causes of death.

