Twin crashes involving two semis, six cars closes part of I39/90

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- There was one minor injury Friday morning after two semis and six cars were involved in two separate accidents.

State Patrol investigators say that about 8:30 a.m., northbound traffic on I39/90 in the town of Pleasant Springs began to slow for an unknown reason.

A Ford transit van decelerated rapidly followed by a Mercedes SUV that rapidly slowed as well. A Scion SUV behind the Mercedes SUV decelerated heavily and came to a stop behind the Mercedes SUV.

A blue semi was behind the Scion and was decelerating when it was struck from behind by a white semi hauling an oversized load.

Upon striking the blue semi, the blue semi was pushed into the Scion in an offset rear-end/side-swipe type crash and struck the right rear of the Mercedes SUV pushing it into the Ford Transit.

Both northbound lanes were blocked by the semis involved in the crash as well as the now disabled SUVs.

A secondary crash happened immediately behind the primary crash.

In that crash, a Nissan Pathfinder SUV decelerated heavily and came to a stop. The Pathfinder was struck from behind by a Saturn Vue SUV that was subsequently struck from behind by a Pontiac Vibe that pushed the Saturn Vue back into the Pathfinder causing a second impact.

Only one injury was reported from both crashes by the passenger inside the Pathfinder SUV. The injured party declined EMS and was transported to be seen by private vehicle.

The Wisconsin State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Dane County Sheriffs Department, members of the Department of Transportation Division of Transportation System Development, Topels Towing, Schmidts Towing, the Dane County Department of Public Works, Highways, and Transportation, and contractors from the I39/90 Expansion Project. Investigations are on going, citations are pending. Following to close is believed to be a primary factor of the crashes.