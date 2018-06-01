Semi bursts into flames Thursday following Interstate collision

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol says a semi caught fire Thursday after it rear-ended another semi, jackknifed and ran into a concrete barrier.

Troopers say a semi going north on I-39/90 and was pulling into the right lane from the shoulder. A second semi could not avoid the incoming semi or stop in time and ran into the back of the first semi. That caused the second semi to turn sharply to the right, partially jackknife and collide with the right-side concrete barrier.

After the second semi stopped, its power unit caught fire, which spread to and fully engulfed the trailer.

The semi was blocking both northbound lanes and was also leaking diesel fuel, making the roadway slippery.

The State Patrol says neither driver was hurt, though one driver was taken from the scene with a non-crash related medical condition.

The first semi that was rear-ended came away with a damaged trailer, but was able to get off the road onto an on-ramp.

All northbound lanes were closed for more than three-and-a-half hours, until they reopened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Troopers say charges are pending their investigation.