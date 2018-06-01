Weather: It was a May to remember

MADISON (WKOW) -- You 'may' have a hard time forgetting last month. Not only will May 2018 go down as one of the wettest on record, but also a warm one.

Let's start with the rain. Madison received 9.78" of rain, making it the second wettest on record. A remarkable 7.53" fell in the first 14 days of the month, with measurable rain occurring in 11 of those!

In general, these systems produced bouts of long duration and moderate rainfall, which helped temper flooding issues somewhat. A drier than normal March and April also allowed the soil to handle these soakers a little better. That said, many farmers were kept out of their fields due to standing water.

While nine of the final 10 days of May were dry, the remnants of Subtropical Storm Alberto swept northward into the Great Lakes on May 30, dumping 1.09" of rain at the Madison airport. This final event allowed 2018 to surge into second place, second only to 2004 (10.84").

May 2018 was also unusually warm, just to a lesser degree. Madison averaged 64.6° for the month, 7.2° above average, making it the eighth warmest on record. This status was certainly aided by a record heatwave late in the month. Highs hit 90-95° during a four-day stretch May 25-29, setting or tying records all four days.

June has opened both dry and cooler. Mother Nature, we appreciate the breather.