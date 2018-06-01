Stolen car chase ends on Madison's Stoughton Road

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Three men from North Dakota were arrested in Madison Friday morning following a chase in a stolen car that began in Fitchburg.

Emmanuel Floyd Hunter III, 22, faces charges of striking a police K9, fleeing an officer, resisting arrest and operating without owner's consent.

Cleaster Letroy Moon, 23 and Ali J. Wali both are being held on parole violations.

Police say the three had been connected to drug and weapons offenses and Hunter had a warrant for a probation violation through North Dakota. Hunter was on probation for escape and aggravated assault for a previous incident, in which he strangled a correctional officer unconscious and escaped custody.

The chase began Friday, June 1, at about 8 a.m. when a Fitchburg officer located the stolen car in the 2400 block of Post Road. Hunter and the others then reportedly entered the car and drove off. A short time later, one of them got out at a local grocery store. At that point, officers from Fitchburg and Madison attempted to stop the stolen car.

The car fled the scene and officers pursued. The car raced through several Fitchburg neighborhoods before traveling eastbound on the Beltline with speeds reaching 90 mph.

The pursuit continued north on John Nolen Drive to East Washington Avenue, entering several Madison neighborhoods with speeds as high as 50 mph. The vehicle also evaded stop sticks police had put down.

While the car was traveling south on Stoughton Road near Pflaum Road, it spun out and struck another vehicle. Two of the three suspects then fled on foot. One suspect fled toward Glendale Elementary School. That school was immediately placed on lockdown and officers responded to the school for security.

The suspect who fled toward the school was located by Fitchburg’s Police K9, Drago after he barricaded himself on the porch of a nearby home.

Drago then captured the suspect, who began kicking and punching the canine officer, who also bit the suspect. The man was taken into custody.

The second suspect who fled was apprehended after a brief chase. The third subject in the car was taken into custody at the crash site and did not resist arrest.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck by the stolen car received minor injuries and was transported by Madison Fire and Rescue to a local hospital.

K9 Drago received a cut to his ear and is being evaluated at a local vet clinic. His injuries do not appear to be serious.

Two Fitchburg Officers received minor injuries during the foot chases and were treated and released from a local hospital.

The driver of the stolen car was treated and released at a local hospital for a dog bite.