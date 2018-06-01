Police: Suspect arrested in connection with targeted shooting - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 21-year-old Fitchburg man has been taken into custody Thursday in connection with an April shooting that police say was targeted.

Juwan J. Wilson, 21, of Fitchburg was arrested in the 200 block of Swanton Road. The apprehension was a joint effort between the Madison Police Violent Crimes Unit, Gang Unit, and the Dane County Narcotics Task Force.

Wilson is accused of shooting a 36-year-old Chicago man in the leg in a targeted act of gun violence, according to police. He faces charges of first-degree reckless endangerment.

The incident began at approximately 9:40 p.m. on April 21, 2018 when Madison police officers were dispatched to the 900 block of S. Park St. for a male who stated he had been shot. 

When officers arrived they found a male who had sustained non-life threatening injuries. 

That victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. 

During the investigation investigators learned this was likely not a random incident.  

