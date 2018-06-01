Delegates to vote in straw poll at Democratic Convention

MADISON (WKOW) -- State Democrats are gathering in Oshkosh at their party convention to try to figure out who may be the best candidate to run against Gov. Scott Walker. Ten candidates are speaking to delegates to try and gain their support to win a straw poll.

The convention is different than the one held by the Republican Party where delegates voted and endorsed a candidate, Sen. Leah Vukmir.

Democrats vote in a straw poll and with ten to choose from, many candidates know the voters will ultimately decide.

"These are fun things at conventions. It's another element of the convention that makes it fun for the delegates,” said Brandon Scholz, The Capitol Group. “Some of the candidates spend a lot of time before to call and reach out and say 'hey vote for me.' Others just say whatever. We'll see how goes."

Candidate state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout won the straw poll last year, but she even said with such a crowded field this year the votes will be close. Vinehout said even if she wins, it won't mean much to the rest of Wisconsin voters.

"Your talking about different populations,” said Vinehout.

Other candidates are hoping to use the poll as a platform to encourage voters to choose them instead of another opponent.

“I think they're going to continue to do what they're doing, which is their crisscrossing the state trying to raise money. Some of them are, some of them are not,” said Scot Ross, One Wisconsin Now. “They're making calls and trying to get endorsements. The best thing that they can do is go out and make the case as to why they are the one who can beat Walker and November.”

Friday is the deadline for candidates to file to get on the ballot. Next week, the Election Commission will pick randomly which order those names will appear on the ballot.