Fast-food workers near Wausau walk off the job over wages

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Employees walked out of a northern Wisconsin Wendy's fast-food restaurant Thursday, leaving a note taped to the door saying the corporation is refusing to pay a living wage.

Weston is a northern Wisconsin community next to Wausau.

The sign taped on the door read, "Due to this corporation's refusal to pay a living wage and deal with problems before it's too late, the employees you would have dealt with today have all walked off the job. We wish you all the best" signed the "Wendy's crew".

This comes a day after the owner of a Sacramento Chick-Fil-A raised employees' wages from $12.50 to $13 hourly to $17 to $18 per hour in an effort to improve the lifestyles of current and prospective employees.