Now boarding: Madison to San Francisco - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Now boarding: Madison to San Francisco

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group of more than 40 passengers were the first to enjoy a direct flight from Madison to San Francisco. On Thursday, the inaugural flight took off from Dane County Regional Airport.

When it was first announced in January, many tech businesses were happy to reduce a typical 7 hour flight to about four. Those who will be taking advantage of this say it's a major convenience, rather than spending almost an entire day flying.

"Get here a little bit earlier, have a chance to set up some meetings by the time I get here. For the most part, it's just a simpler process especially in the Winter," said Dale Beermann, passenger. "It will be a lot easier."

United Airlines will provide the non-stop flight departing daily at 3:30 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.