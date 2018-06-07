Now boarding: Madison to San Francisco

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group of more than 40 passengers were the first to enjoy a direct flight from Madison to San Francisco. On Thursday, the inaugural flight took off from Dane County Regional Airport.



When it was first announced in January, many tech businesses were happy to reduce a typical 7 hour flight to about four. Those who will be taking advantage of this say it's a major convenience, rather than spending almost an entire day flying.



"Get here a little bit earlier, have a chance to set up some meetings by the time I get here. For the most part, it's just a simpler process especially in the Winter," said Dale Beermann, passenger. "It will be a lot easier."



United Airlines will provide the non-stop flight departing daily at 3:30 p.m.