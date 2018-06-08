Sheriff: Three dead in crash involving reckless driver

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Three people died Friday morning in a two-vehicle, head-on crash east of Waunakee involving a reckless driver, authorities say.

Dane County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Waunakee EMS/Fire and Sun Prairie EMS, responded about 10:20 a.m. to a report of the crash on Wisconsin Highway 19 at River Road in the town of Westport. Initial reports indicate one of the vehicles was on fire. Deforest Police and Wisconsin State Patrol also assisted with traffic control.

Deputies say that just prior to the crash, a car was seen driving recklessly and passing vehicles on the gravel shoulder. The driver then lost control of the car and crossed the center line striking a westbound minivan head on.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the minivan was also pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the minivan was transported to a local hospital by Med-Flight where that person later died.

The crash is still under investigation by Dane County Crash reconstruction deputies. Names of the deceased will be released by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, pending identification and notification of family.

The road was reopened about 3:15 p.m.

*****************

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Sheriff's deputies are detouring traffic on Highway 19 at the scene of a crash. Westbound traffic should take River Road south to Wisconsin Highway 113, then north on 113 back to Highway 19. Reverse for eastbound traffic.

*******

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Highway 19 at River Road east of Waunakee is closed in both directions following a two-vehicle crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Two vehicles collided head-on, according to Dane County Dispatch. Med flight was called to the scene.

The crash happened about 10:20 a.m. Friday in the stretch of highway 19 between River road and Wisconsin Highway 113.

The lanes could be blocked for up to two hours, according to the DOT.

