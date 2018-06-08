Don't forget the umbrella this weekend - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Don't forget the umbrella this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) -- A stationary boundary to our south will create shower and thunderstorm chances all weekend.

Skies will be mostly cloudy today with scattered showers and a few thunder showers diminishing this afternoon. This evening, more showers and storms could pop up so don't forget the umbrella tonight if you're heading out. 

Tonight expect more showers and storms with a low of 59. Some showers and storms could linger into Saturday morning, but taper off by late morning to early afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 80s. Showers and thunderstorms pop back up Saturday night into Sunday morning.  

Sunday skies will be mostly cloudy with showers and storms throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s. 

