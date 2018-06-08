Don't forget the umbrella this weekend

Wisconsin Highway 19 near River Road in Waunakee is closed in both directions following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.More >>
Wisconsin Highway 19 near River Road in Waunakee is closed in both directions following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.More >>
A Madison family is shaken by the burglary of their home and the suspicious call they received afterward.More >>
A Madison family is shaken by the burglary of their home and the suspicious call they received afterward.More >>
The state Department of Health Service is warning everyone about vegetable trays sold at Kwik Trip.More >>
The state Department of Health Service is warning everyone about vegetable trays sold at Kwik Trip.More >>
The Old Fashioned says everyone is okay after a fire in the restaurant's grill hood, according to its Facebook page.More >>
The Old Fashioned says everyone is okay after a fire in the restaurant's grill hood, according to its Facebook page.More >>
A former Wisconsin high school band director is going to prison for sexually assaulting a student.More >>
A former Wisconsin high school band director is going to prison for sexually assaulting a student.More >>
One person has been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries on Madison's southwest side.More >>
One person has been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries on Madison's southwest side.More >>
The Milwaukee Police Department is remembering a talented young officer who dedicated his life to serving and protecting his community.More >>
The Milwaukee Police Department is remembering a talented young officer who dedicated his life to serving and protecting his community.More >>
Authorities say a Waukesha County fugitive apparently broke into a cabin in western Wisconsin, and could be on his way to the Boundary Waters in Minnesota.More >>
Authorities say a Waukesha County fugitive apparently broke into a cabin in western Wisconsin, and could be on his way to the Boundary Waters in Minnesota.More >>
Suicide rates have been rising in nearly every state, according to the latest Vital Signs report by the Centers for Disease Control and PreventionMore >>
Suicide rates have been rising in nearly every state, according to the latest Vital Signs report by the Centers for Disease Control and PreventionMore >>
All lanes of U.S. Highway 14 at Wisconsin Highway 138 near Oregon are closed following a crash.More >>
All lanes of U.S. Highway 14 at Wisconsin Highway 138 near Oregon are closed following a crash.More >>
Things turning wet this weekend.More >>
Things turning wet this weekend.More >>
Police in Watertown are investigating potential election fraud in the 37th Assembly District.More >>
Police in Watertown are investigating potential election fraud in the 37th Assembly District.More >>
A Madison family is shaken by the burglary of their home and the suspicious call they received afterward.More >>
A Madison family is shaken by the burglary of their home and the suspicious call they received afterward.More >>
Police say they searched the store and deemed it to be safe.More >>
Police say they searched the store and deemed it to be safe.More >>