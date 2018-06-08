Four seriously injured in Friday afternoon crash near Oregon - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Four seriously injured in Friday afternoon crash near Oregon

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Four people were injured Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident near the village of Oregon.

Police were called about 1:10 p.m. to U.S. Highway 14 at Highway 138 in the town of Rutland for a report of a crash.

Sheriff's deputies on the scene say a woman crossed the centerline and crashed head-on into another vehicle carrying a family of three, seriously injuring all four.

The highway was closed until 3:15 p.m.

the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 14 at Highway 138 near Oregon have reopened as of 3:15 p.m.

The crash happened about 1:10 p.m. Friday in the town of Rutland.

The crash happened about 1:10 p.m. Friday in the town of Rutland.

