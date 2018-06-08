UPDATE: The Old Fashioned pushes back reopening to Tuesday

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Old Fashioned has pushed back their reopening to Tuesday, according to their Facebook page.

Late Friday night the restaurant posted this statement on their Facebook page:

Fire update- we will find out more tomorrow but we will be closed until Tuesday at this point. Will keep you up to date. Thank you for all the kind words and wishes. We were blessed that nobody was injured.

*******

Rick Willis expected to see a view of Lake Monona from his hotel room at the Marriott.

But when he saw a fire break out at The Old Fashioned restaurant Friday afternoon, he took out his smartphone and started recording.

“I was in the exercise room and all of a sudden a saw a big plume of black smoke,” he recalls. “And I looked over and out of the chimney, smoke was going straight up, black and boiling,” he continued.

According to Madison Fire Chief Steven Davis, the fire started in the back of the building on N. Pinckney Street just before 4 p.m.

“We were dispatched and arrived within a couple of minutes to find pretty significant smoke in the back of the building and some flames coming from the roof area in the back,” Davis said.

No one was hurt in the fire, but it did prompt a large response.

“We're fortunate the fire crews were able to pull a line and extinguish the fire relatively quickly,” Davis said.

There must have be people still eating in the restaurant when the fire broke out because there was still half-eaten food left on some tables.

“And then people started coming back out. And they weren't rushing. They didn't seem scared,” Willis said.

Davis said the fire exposed a problem the building has.

“If this building had sprinklers in it - which it did not - we're here for a cleanup basically instead of having to cut a lot of the roof away and having to get into the attic space,” he said.

Willis and his wife are visiting from Virginia and had planned on having a meal at The Old Fashioned on Saturday. But the restaurant was closed for the rest of the night Friday to clean up. The business will have to pass an inspection before it can open again Saturday.

“I guess we'll make different plans,” he said.

********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Old Fashioned says everyone is okay after a fire in the restaurant's grill hood.

The establishment will be closed the rest of the day for cleanup, according to a post on its Facebook page.

The Facebook post included an apology for the inconvenience.

********

MADISON (WKOW) -- Firefighters are responding to a report of a fire at The Old Fashioned restaurant at 23 N. Pinckney St.

Emergency crews on the scene report smoke coming from the roof.

27 News has a crew on the way. Check back as more details become available.