“Missed opportunity” at WBA debate

MADISON (WKOW ) --- Candidate Dana Wachs said the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association canceling their gubernatorial debate is a big “missed opportunity” for all candidates for governor.

The announcement was made Thursday night after much deliberation by the association. WBA received some backlash after originally only wanting the four top candidates to speak at the debate. Wachs and other candidates had criticized the criteria.

“We have a republic here, I think the voters need to see all the candidates in these debates.” said Wachs. “The more people that understand each candidate and where they're coming from in their own lives...they can see where they're going to take Wisconsin in the future."

The association still has plans to hold a debate after the primary for the general election.

The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign applauded the WBA and said they did the right thing by calling off the debate.