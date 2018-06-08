Poynette softball survives marathon against Westfield - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Poynette softball survives marathon against Westfield

MADISON (WKOW) -

The Poynette softball team survived a marathon extra-inning battle with Westfield 4-3 in the WIAA Division 3 semifinals.

Poynette scored single runs in the first, second and fourth innings to take a 3-0 lead. However, Mira Vogel tied it up for Westfield by pounding a three-run homer in the sixth inning.

The tie was finally broken in the top of the 11th inning. Brianna Kowald scored on a wild pitch. Kowald had three hits and scored twice for Poynette.  Mattie Bredeson pitched all 11 innings for the Pumas. She allowed three runs on four hits and struck out six.

Poynette advances to the Division 3 state championship game scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday at Goodman Diamond.

