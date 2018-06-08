Milwaukee Officers pay tribute to Charles Irvine, Jr.

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is remembering a talented young officer who dedicated his life to serving and protecting his community.

"Our Milwaukee Police Department is mourning, we lost one of our own,” said Chief Alfonso Morales.

The department has not lost a on-duty officer in 22 years. Cards and flowers were left on squad cars at the District 4 Police Department, which was Irvine’s unit. Officers remember him as a go-getter who never complained.

"His fellow officers at District 4 remember him as a dedicated servant with a stellar work ethic," said Morales.

Irvine began his service with the department at 19 years old as a police aid. Then by 21 a full-fledged officer. Officers who knew him best are giving him a somber salute. Thursday night a procession in the city filled the streets with squad cars that stretched for miles. Taking a ride in his memory.

“He was a quiet the funny officer that did great impersonations and would give his shirt off his back."