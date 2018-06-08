Report: Suicide rates rising across the U.S.

Jacob Ellefson was 14 years old when he took his life inside his Monroe home. To this day, his parents still wonder why. But they aren't alone. Wisconsin has one of the highest youth suicide rates in the nation.More >>
Wisconsin Highway 19 near River Road in Waunakee is closed in both directions following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.More >>
A Madison family is shaken by the burglary of their home and the suspicious call they received afterward.More >>
The state Department of Health Service is warning everyone about vegetable trays sold at Kwik Trip.More >>
The Old Fashioned says everyone is okay after a fire in the restaurant's grill hood, according to its Facebook page.More >>
A former Wisconsin high school band director is going to prison for sexually assaulting a student.More >>
One person has been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries on Madison's southwest side.More >>
The Milwaukee Police Department is remembering a talented young officer who dedicated his life to serving and protecting his community.More >>
Authorities say a Waukesha County fugitive apparently broke into a cabin in western Wisconsin, and could be on his way to the Boundary Waters in Minnesota.More >>
Suicide rates have been rising in nearly every state, according to the latest Vital Signs report by the Centers for Disease Control and PreventionMore >>
All lanes of U.S. Highway 14 at Wisconsin Highway 138 near Oregon are closed following a crash.More >>
Things turning wet this weekend.More >>
Police in Watertown are investigating potential election fraud in the 37th Assembly District.More >>
A Madison family is shaken by the burglary of their home and the suspicious call they received afterward.More >>
Police say they searched the store and deemed it to be safe.More >>
