Officials: Wisconsin fugitive's note says he's going to BWCA

BLAIR, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say a Waukesha County fugitive apparently broke into a cabin in western Wisconsin, and could be on his way to the Boundary Waters in Minnesota.

Authorities believe Jonathan Pogreba broke into the cabin southeast of Blair. A neighbor of the property called the sheriff's department about 6:30 p.m. Thursday to report the break-in.

Waukesha County Sheriff's officials say Friday that Pogreba left a note saying he took the license plates off a white BMW he is driving and was heading to the Boundary Waters, where he plans to leave the car and travel on foot.

Pogreba is believed to be armed. He's wanted on charges of second-degree endangering safety, disorderly conduct and battery. A criminal complaint says the 43-year-old pointed a gun at his wife and assaulted her.

