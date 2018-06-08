Suspected arrested in connection to southwest Madison burglaries

MADISON (WKOW) -- One person has been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries on Madison's southwest side.

The burglaries happened on Ice Age Drive, Sabertooth Trail, and Mammoth Trail in the early hours of June 5th. Madison Police believe the crimes are connected and that the homeowners were likely in their houses at the time of the crime.

Dan Bauman was one of the homeowners whose house was burglarized, his laptop and briefcase were stolen but he now has them back.

A man called and left a voice mail saying he had it and that he wanted Bauman to pay him for it.

The man that left the voice mail claimed he had purchased that laptop from someone else at a gas station. He took the laptop home and noticed the business cards inside and thought it was stolen.

He reached out to Bauman to see if he wanted his laptop back, but he wanted Bauman to pay him back the $400 he claimed to have paid for it.

Bauman reached out to police and explained the situation.

Police then met the man at a BP gas station on Schroeder Road in Madison and arrested him.

"They actually were in a situation where they had received stolen property," said Madison Police Public Information Officer, Howard Payne. "Because of that situation they were charged with that particular offense."

Madison Police have not been able to connect the man who left the voice mail to the burglaries.

Officials also say that if you're ever in a similar situation you should get police involved.

"We want to make sure people aren't trying to negotiate things on their own," Payne said. "That's very dangerous. That can put you in a position you don't want to be in and we don't want you to be victimized a second time."

Madison Police are still investigating the case.