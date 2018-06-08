Portage softball drops WIAA semifinal to Whitnall

The Portage softball team lost a heartbreaker in the WIAA Division 2 semifinal on Friday night, 2-1, to Whitnall.

The Warriors started the game off strong with Olivia Limmex hitting a sacrifice ground ball to get Brianna Brander across the plate to score the first run of the ball game.

Meghan Witt held strong in the circle for most of the game, striking out six batters.

However, the sixth inning, Whitnall was able to get a runner on base. Then, Kathryn Bay hit a RBI triple to score the tying run. In the 7th inning, after Witt put a few runners on base, Portage went to pitcher Joia Simonson. Madison Lenzke drove in Haley Wynn to score the winning run for the Falcons.

With the loss, Portage ends the softball season 21-5.