Badger sophomore wins NCAA 1500m championship

The Sun Prairie softball team is headed to the state championship game after surviving a nine-inning showdown with Menomonee Falls in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals. The Cardinals won 9-5.More >>
The Portage softball team lost a heartbreaker in the WIAA Division 2 semifinal on Friday night, 2-1, to Whitnall.More >>
Stephen Curry scored 37 points, Kevin Durant added 20 and a triple-double and the Golden State Warriors stamped themselves a dynasty after winning their second straight NBA title and third in four years Friday night, 108-85 over the Cleveland Cavaliers to complete a sweep and perhaps drive LeBron James from his home again to chase championships.More >>
The Poynette softball team survived a marathon extra-inning battle with Westfield 4-3 in the WIAA Division 3 semifinals.More >>
Wisconsin men’s track and field’s Ollie Hoare capped off his storybook sophomore season with a fairytale ending, winning the 1500 meters at the 2018 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Friday.More >>
Ryan Braun homered twice and drove in five runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers busted out of an offensive funk to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 12-4 on Friday night and snap a three-game losing streak.More >>
This Olympian isn't just passionate about curling. When she returned home, she went back to work at her day job just two days later - as a nurse.More >>
Badgers senior Georgia Ellenwood enters the NCAA Championships as the top seed in the heptathlon.More >>
Several local soccer teams are headed to the WIAA girls soccer sectional championship game after posting semifinal victories on Thursday. Here's some scores of local interest.More >>
The Sun Prairie softball team had a roller coaster ride but came out victorious in the WIAA State Tournament opener. The Cardinals beat Appleton North 8-4 in the Division 1 quarterfinals.More >>
Wisconsin men’s track and field’s Ollie Hoare capped off his storybook sophomore season with a fairytale ending, winning the 1500 meters at the 2018 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Friday.More >>
Badgers senior Georgia Ellenwood enters the NCAA Championships as the top seed in the heptathlon.More >>
The Badgers football team will open the season under the Friday night lights. The team announcing kickoff times for four games this upcoming season, including the opener against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31 at 8 p.m.More >>
After testing the NBA waters the last few weeks, Ethan Happ has decided to return to school for his senior season. The Badgers big man announcing on social media he is pulling his name out of the NBA Draft and returning to Wisconsin.More >>
The Wisconsin men's basketball team is adding some size. Owen Hamilton, a 7'0" center, has announced he is transferring in from Northern Illinois.More >>
