Sun Prairie softball beats Menomonee Falls in extra innings

The Sun Prairie softball team is headed to the state championship game after surviving a nine-inning showdown with Menomonee Falls in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals. The Cardinals won 9-5.

The game was a roller coaster. Sun Prairie stormed out to a 3-1 lead in the second inning. Menomonee Falls answered with three runs to take the lead. The Cardinals were down to their final two outs when a Rachel Jackson hit to center field was misplayed. Jackson sprinted around to score on the error. That sent the game to extra innings.

After trading runs in the eighth, Sun Prairie put it away with four runs in the ninth inning. Skylar Muller had two hits and three RBI. Katie Tews drove in two runs. Sabrina Reuter and Kellyn Herwig had two hits as well. Maddie Gardner picked up the win. She threw all nine innings and allowed five runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts.

Sun Prairie is undefeated on the season. The Cardinals will play in the Division 1 state championship on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Goodman Diamond.