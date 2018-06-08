Vegetable trays sold at Kwik Trip stores linked to infections - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Vegetable trays sold at Kwik Trip stores linked to infections

(WKOW) -- The state Department of Health Service is warning everyone about vegetable trays sold at Kwik Trip.

Eleven people have gotten sick in the state after eating from a Del Monte vegetable tray with broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and dill dip. The trays come in six- and 12-ounce packages.

Health officials say the people who got sick got infections from the parasite Cyclospora. The parasite is commonly found in developing countries, but "during the summer months, outbreaks and illnesses occur as a result of contaminated fresh produce entering the U.S. food market from endemic countries," according to health officials.

Symptoms of Cyclospora infection include:

  • Frequent watery diarrhea
  • Loss of appetite and weight
  • Cramping, bloating, and/or increased gas
  • Nausea (vomiting is less common)
  • Fatigue
  • Low-grade fever

Kwik Trip is removing the trays from its stores.

