Neighbors shocked over allegations Wisconsin woman aided Islamic State

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- Federal authorities allege a Wisconsin woman hacked social media accounts to help the Islamic State group.

The FBI believes 45-year-old Waheba Issa Dais of Cudahy hacked into Facebook accounts to help self-proclaimed ISIS members make bombs. Agents say she had been doing it since January.

According to an FBI affidavit, Dais also provided instructions "on how to make explosives, biological weapons and suicide vests."

She's officially charged with providing "material support or resources to a foreign terrorist organization." The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports she appeared before a federal magistrate on Wednesday and is scheduled to return to court Friday for a bail hearing.

Dais' ex-husband says she had several children living with her in her home when she was arrested.

Her neighbors say they can't believe it.

"It's crazy," said Angelina Baker, who knew Dais. "I didn't even think she knew how to use a computer, honestly."

Dais, a native of Jerusalem, was allowed to come to the U.S. in 1992 without a passport because of her marriage to a U.S. citizen. The couple divorced in 2003, according to court records. She is now a lawful permanent resident who the FBI believes does not work outside of the home.

It's unclear if Dais has an attorney to comment on her behalf.

