Teen hurt in accidental shooting in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating what led up to a teenage girl being shot at the Kwik Trip on Buckeye Rd. late Wednesday night. 

According  to a release from the department, the 15-year-old was found with a serious gunshot wound in the parking lot around 11:45 p.m.  Investigators think the shooting was an accident, but they are still investigating. 

No one has been arrested at this time.  

