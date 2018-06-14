Teen hurt in accidental shooting in Madison

The mother of a shooting victim says she was able to donate organs to save others.

The mother of a shooting victim says she was able to donate organs to save others.

UPDATE: Shooting victim's mother describes her as "sassy" and "full of life"

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating what led up to a teenage girl being shot at the Kwik Trip on Buckeye Rd. late Wednesday night.

According to a release from the department, the 15-year-old was found with a serious gunshot wound in the parking lot around 11:45 p.m. Investigators think the shooting was an accident, but they are still investigating.

No one has been arrested at this time.