Acupuncture as an alternative to opioids

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's no secret that parts of our country are in crisis when it comes to prescription drug overdoses.

Wisconsin is part of the problem. The State Department of Health Services reports in 2016 alone, more than 800 people died from opioid related deaths, and since 2000 the number of deaths in Wisconsin because of opioid abuse increased by 600%.

There could be a fix that's catching the eyes of state officials though -- acupuncture.

Madison-area acupuncturist Cathy Chase has devoted her life to relieving pain through acupuncture, an ancient Chinese medicine. "I've done acupuncture for almost 20 years," said Chase.

A portion of Chase's patients come to her office because they cannot tolerate opioids, but still need pain relief. "Prescribing of the opioids is very restricted, and people need options," said Chase. "They need pain management options."

In traditional acupuncture, extremely fine needles are tapped into the skin at specific acupoints. This can relieve pain and release endorphins, activating the body's own pain fighting response.

"The goal is to balance out an imbalance in the body," said Chase.

According to the National Institute of Health, research suggests acupuncture can help manage certain pain conditions. Therefore, some states have acupuncture listed as an essential health benefit under insurance to treat pain. These states are Alaska, California, Maryland, New Mexico and Washington. Otherwise in other states individual providers decide whether to cover acupuncture.

State officials in Wisconsin are taking note. "Years ago the problem was, nobody even told these patients [the dangers of opioids]," said Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel (R). "They just said 'take these for pain.' That was a dangerous practice that we've changed in Wisconsin."

Last year Schimel joined other attorneys general urging insurers to review their coverages and promote non-opioid techniques. In a recent press conference, Schimel specifically cited acupuncture, "Cover things like chiropractic, acupuncture, other types of therapy that don't involve painkillers, so cover those things more extensively because that can reduce patients needs for painkillers," said the attorney general.

"That is a big step towards reducing pain, and reducing opiates," said Chase. "I want to be a part of the change. I want to help people."

The NIH reports acupuncture is a reasonable option for people with low back pain, neck pain, knee pain and headaches. However, the effects of acupuncture on the brain and body are still in early research. More research is also being done on whether acupuncture can be beneficial for other serious health conditions.