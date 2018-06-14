What's going around: Be mindful of sunburns

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Some doctors in southern Wisconsin say they've seen some pretty bad sunburns in their office recently, so while you may be eager to get to the pool this weekend, be mindful that you're using sunblock.

Dr. Stephen Lo is a pediatrician at GHC's Hatchery Hill Clinic. He says you know you're sunburned if your skin is red, painful or itchy or if your skin starts to peel or blister.

Your biggest tool to prevent sunburn is sunscreen. Dr. Lo says you should be using SPF 30 or higher and applying it at least 15 minutes before going outside. Also you should use a generous amount (about an ounce per application for teens and adults), and reapply every two hours. Limit your time outside between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., when the sun is the strongest.

To treat sunburn, Dr. Lo has several options you can try. Apply a cool, wet towel to your sunburn; lather your skin with a lotion containing aloe vera; take acetaminophen or ibuprofen to help ease any pain; and don't pop blisters because that can lead to an infection.

Dr. Lo says it's time to go see your doctor if you have blisters covering a large part of the body, if there are any red streaks or discharge from the skin or if there are any signs of fever, chills or dizziness.