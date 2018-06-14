American Red Cross in need of blood donors

MADISON (WKOW) -- Right now, the American Red Cross says they are in dire need of donors. Hospitals around the country are experiencing blood shortages.

As part of an international movement, the American Red Cross is launching the Missing Types campaign Monday, June 11 to recruit new blood donors - and those who have not given recently - to ensure lifesaving blood is available for patients.

During the Missing Types campaign, the letters A, B and O - the main blood groups - will disappear from brands, social media pages, signs and websites to illustrate the critical role every blood donor plays.

"53% of people actually say, I can't donate because I don't know what my blood type is, and that's a total wrong fact," said Laura McGuire, with Red Cross Biomed External Communications. "You can donate no matter what your blood type is, and it's a great way to find out what your blood is."

The Red Cross says it's down about 80,000 donations a year, and that number continues to drop.