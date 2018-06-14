UPDATE: Eastbound Highway 12 near Deerfield reopens following cr - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Eastbound Highway 12 near Deerfield reopens following crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The State Traffic Operations Center says all lanes on eastbound Highway 12/18 are now clear.

The eastbound lanes were shut down for about a half-hour after a crash.

DEERFIELD (WKOW) -- All eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 12/18 west of Deerfield are closed following a crash.

The incident happened about 4:45 p.m. Thursday near Oak Park Road. 

Dane County Dispatch reports that the call came in as a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

