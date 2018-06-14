"Scott-holes": Local group takes aim at Gov. Walker for "pothole" problems

Firefighters tell 27 News the fire is now out at On-Cor in Fort Atkinson.More >>
Firefighters tell 27 News the fire is now out at On-Cor in Fort Atkinson.More >>
Madison Mayor Paul Soglin wants to add a vehicle registration fee. The cost would be $17 per vehicle, according to the resolution he's drafted.More >>
Madison Mayor Paul Soglin wants to add a vehicle registration fee. The cost would be $17 per vehicle, according to the resolution he's drafted.More >>
The first lawsuit has been filed after an outbreak of illnesses linked to veggie trays sold at Kwik Trip.More >>
The first lawsuit has been filed after an outbreak of illnesses linked to veggie trays sold at Kwik Trip.More >>
A man's body was found in Geneva Lake Thursday afternoon after witnesses saw him go under.More >>
A man's body was found in Geneva Lake Thursday afternoon after witnesses saw him go under.More >>
A Madison man was arrested Thursday night for Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owners Consent.More >>
A Madison man was arrested Thursday night for Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owners Consent.More >>
The first lawsuit has been filed after an outbreak of illnesses linked to veggie trays sold at Kwik Trip.More >>
The first lawsuit has been filed after an outbreak of illnesses linked to veggie trays sold at Kwik Trip.More >>
Federal authorities allege a Wisconsin woman hacked social media accounts to recruit on behalf of the Islamic State group.More >>
Federal authorities allege a Wisconsin woman hacked social media accounts to recruit on behalf of the Islamic State group.More >>
The recent rain in southern Wisconsin has brought with it a familiar foe – mosquitoes.More >>
The recent rain in southern Wisconsin has brought with it a familiar foe – mosquitoes.More >>
Some doctors in southern Wisconsin say they've seen some pretty bad sunburns in their office recently, so while you may be eager to get to the pool this weekend, be mindful that you're using sunblock.More >>
Some doctors in southern Wisconsin say they've seen some pretty bad sunburns in their office recently, so while you may be eager to get to the pool this weekend, be mindful that you're using sunblock.More >>
One organization is putting a political twist by naming Wisconsin potholes after Governor Scott Walker.More >>
One organization is putting a political twist by naming Wisconsin potholes after Governor Scott Walker.More >>
The State Traffic Operations Center says all lanes on eastbound Highway 12/18 are now clear.More >>
The State Traffic Operations Center says all lanes on eastbound Highway 12/18 are now clear.More >>
Beloit police say they have charged a man for a 2000 rape following a recent DNA test completed as part of a state effort to eliminate the backlog in rape test kit analysis.More >>
Beloit police say they have charged a man for a 2000 rape following a recent DNA test completed as part of a state effort to eliminate the backlog in rape test kit analysis.More >>
Right now, the American Red Cross says they are in dire need of donors.More >>
Right now, the American Red Cross says they are in dire need of donors.More >>
The world's most famous smelly flower is now in bloom at Olbrich Botanical Gardens. The corpse flower was in bloom as of Thursday morning.More >>
The world's most famous smelly flower is now in bloom at Olbrich Botanical Gardens. The corpse flower was in bloom as of Thursday morning.More >>
The Hamilton Place Apartments may seem familiar. Weeks ago, their tenants reached out to 27 News complaining the air conditioning they pay for wasn't ready for Southern Wisconsin's first heat wave.More >>
The Hamilton Place Apartments may seem familiar. Weeks ago, their tenants reached out to 27 News complaining the air conditioning they pay for wasn't ready for Southern Wisconsin's first heat wave.More >>