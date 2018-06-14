Woman suing Kwik Trip over veggie tray food poisoning

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The first lawsuit has been filed after an outbreak of illnesses linked to veggie trays sold at Kwik Trip.

An Eau Claire County woman who got sick is now suing the convenience store chain and the produce company "Del Monte," which made the trays.

Her attorney says she was diagnosed with Cyclospora food poisoning. Another lawsuit was also filed in Minnesota related to the same outbreak.

At least 11 people in Wisconsin got sick after eating from the vegetable trays, according to the state health department. The trays were sold at Kwik Trip locations in Wisconsin and Minnesota but have since been pulled from shelves.