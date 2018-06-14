FDA: fresh-cut melon linked to salmonella outbreak sold in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers after dozens of people were sickened from pre-cut melon sold in popular grocery stores across the Midwest.

At least 60 cases of salmonella have been linked to some fresh cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe, and fresh-cut fruit medlies. Officials believe the melon may have been sold in several Wisconsin stores -- including two Costco stores near Madison.

So far, no one in Wisconsin has been reported sick in the outbreak. No fatalities have been reported either, though several people have been hospitalized.

The bad melon may have been sold at the following Costco locations in our state:

443 Pewaukee Rd, Pawaukee WI

7707 94th Ave. Pleasant Prairie WI

5401 W. Integrity Way, Grand Chute WI

950 Port Washington Rd., Grafton WI

2150 Deming Way, Middleton WI

2850 Hoepker Rd., Sun Prairie WI

2355 Costco Way, Bellevue (Green Bay) WI

W162 N9235 Pershing Ave., Menomonee Falls WI

15300 W. Grange Ave., New Berlin WI

The company that sells the fruit has voluntarily recalled all of its pre-cut melon to be safe. The FDA is still trying to determine the source of the contamination.

The fruit was sold at Costco, Jay C, Kroger, Payless, Owen’s, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Walgreens, Walmart and Whole Foods stores in other states -- including Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota.

If you feel sick and think you may have eaten any of the contaminated melon, call your doctor.