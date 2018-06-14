Waunakee wins first baseball state title - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Waunakee wins first baseball state title

GRAND CHUTE (WKOW) -

For the first time in school history, Waunakee is celebrating a baseball state championship. The Warriors edged Arrowhead 3-1 in the WIAA Division 1 title game.

Derek Lee held Arrowhead in check all contest. He threw a complete game. Lee only allowed the one run on six hits with two strikeouts.

Nate Stevens led the Waunakee offense with two hits and one RBI. Ben Nordloh and Taiten Manriquez also drove in runs.

Waunakee finishes the season with a 21-6 record. 

