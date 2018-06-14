Honey Smacks cereal recalled over salmonella concerns

One of the 15.3 oz. boxes of cereal recalled.

One of the 23 oz. boxes of Honey Smacks cereal recalled.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Kellogg Company is recalling boxes of its Honey Smacks cereal over concerns about salmonella.

The Food and Drug Administration says the company is voluntarily pulling 15.3 ounce and 23 ounce boxes of the cereal from store shelves. The cereal may have been sold in the United States, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Recalled 15.3 oz. boxes will have UPC code 3800039103 and "Best if Used By" date JUN 14, 2018 through JUN 14, 2019.

The 23 oz. boxes will have UPC code 3800014810 and "Best if Used By" date JUN 14, 2018 through JUN 14, 2019.

The UPC code is on the bottom of the box, and the "Best if Used By" date is on the top of the box.

If any of your cereal has been affected by the recall, you should throw away the box and contact the company for a refund.

For more information on the recall, visit CLICK HERE or call 1-800-962-1413.