UPDATE: Fire put out at food manufacturing facility in Fort Atkinson

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Firefighters tell 27 News the fire is now out at On-Cor in Fort Atkinson.

The Fort Atkinson Fire Department says the fire started in the ductwork at the production facility. Crews did have to handle some flames coming out of the roof, but they had it under control in about 15 minutes and were helped by the on-site fire mitigation system.

Authorities say the fire may have been due to a grease buildup within the facility's ducts. They say the area near the fire will likely be shut down for a time, but production will continue in the rest of the plant.

No injuries were reported.

FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) -- Several firefighters from multiple agencies are trying to put out a fire at On-Cor on Industrial Drive in Fort Atkinson.

The food product supplier is described as a company that makes everyday, affordable meals that are sold in area grocery stores, according to the company's website.

A picture posted to the Fort Atkinson Fire Department's Facebook page shows several fire engines and trucks at the scene.

Fire officials said they called five to eight other departments to help out with the flames.

There's no word on any injuries or how the fire started.

